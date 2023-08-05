Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth finalizes divorce settlement

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s divorce settlement details have been revealed shortly after their marriage was officially dissolved.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on August 3, the couple will have equal shared custody of their son Tennessee, who is 10 years old. They have agreed to split their son’s expenses 50-50 and will not be paying child support or spousal support since both of them earn more than $100,000 annually.

Furthermore, Witherspoon and Toth requested that the necessity for a parenting course be waived because they were able to establish an agreeable understanding. They have been effectively co-parenting their son since they initially filed for divorce in March after being married for almost 12 years.

Witherspoon and Toth have already divided their personal belongings, including furniture, paintings, and household stuff. They will maintain separate cars, bank accounts, and their property has been divided according to various trusts. An NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) is in place to ensure their private personal and business affairs remain confidential.

Maintaining love, kindness and mutual respect

In March, the former couple announced their split through a joint statement on Instagram. They expressed their decision to divorce with care and consideration and emphasized their commitment to moving forward with love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything they have created together. Their top priority is their son and the well-being of their entire family as they navigate this new chapter in their lives.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Witherspoon opened up about her split from Toth and how she is dealing with this delicate period. She highlighted the importance of being authentic and sharing her experiences in her own voice, and she acknowledged the vulnerability she feels during this time. Despite the inevitable speculation, Witherspoon remains honest and forthright in discussing her life’s changes.

