Reform UK’s strategy in the upcoming 2024 elections

Earlier this month, the current leader of Reform UK, Richard Tice, expressed his desire to challenge the Tories in the upcoming 2024 election and added that its former leader, Nigel Farage, could possibly help them win the fight.

He stated that Farage has shown the public through the reality TV show that he’s in touch with the people, unlike most politicians in Westminster, and has therefore built himself the ‘remarkable platform’ to come back to politics.

Tice also said that, with a majority of the population angry at the betrayal of lawful immigration, Sunak’s rule was unlikely to last much longer.

Reform UK’s strategy

PoliticsHome reports that Tice and Reform UK plan to present an immigration election in an attempt to unseat the Conservatives.

“The last one was ‘get Brexit done’, the next will be an immigration election,” Tice told PoliticsHome.

This tactic makes Sunak’s position even more vulnerable, as, despite promises from different Tory governments to reduce immigration, net migration reached an alarming count of 745,000 people in 2022, which further undermined public confidence.

In addition to this, Sunak’s current solution to implement more stringent immigration policies hasn’t also bode well with British citizens, with the ‘Reunite Families’ planning to legally challenge it and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, advising against it.

Tice had also reportedly already told his senior team that he is prepared to divide Rishi Sunak’s vote in strategic areas and that he intends to battle the Conservatives all the way up to election day.

How likely is Reform UK going to win?

According to a recent JL Partners poll that Bloomberg published earlier this month, 15% of voters who supported the Conservatives in the last general election are now likely to back Reform UK in the next general election.

The Independent also reported that Reform UK is currently receiving support from roughly 10% of voters as a result of mounting dissatisfaction with Mr. Sunak’s record on immigration and asylum.

The director at Pollsters More in Common, Luke Tryl, also predicted that the Tories would lose over 30 additional seats.

Cover Photo: YouTube