Billionaire Reid Hoffman secretly funds Jean Carrol’s rape case against Donald Trump

Billionaire Reid Hoffman of LinkedIn is found to be secretly funding E. Jean Carroll’s rape case against former President Donald Trump.

The startling eleventh-hour revelations were exposed as a result of the antagonistic communication between lawyers for the distressed columnist and the fuming former president.

Hoffman is a Silicon Valley entrepreneur who founded the professional social network LinkedIn. In recent years, he was also identified as a key Democratic benefactor who has made it his task to slacken Trump’s control over the Republican Party.

Reid Hoffman and Trump

According to Insider, Hoffman has an aversion for Trump’s controlling and anti-democratic leanings that has even ruined his personal relationship with another Silicon Valley primary, Peter Thiel, who has equally shaped himself as a funder of right-wing causes.

Carroll, a longtime magazine columnist, claims Trump raped her in the dressing room of a luxury Manhattan department store in the 1990s. She wrote a tell-all memoir, Trump called her a liar from the White House, she sued him for defamation, and the case has been tied up in legal limbo for nearly four years.

Mysterious backer revealed

In a letter on Thursday morning, Trump’s legal team documented how Carroll at her Oct. 14 deposition claimed that no one else was paying for her lawyers—only to have those same lawyers suddenly inform them this Monday that they indeed had a mystery backer.

Trump’s lawyers say Carroll’s team wouldn’t immediately disclose who this rich donor was until several phone calls later during the week, when they reluctantly revealed that it was Hoffman and a nonprofit called American Future Republic.

Habba and Tacopina wrote to the federal judge overseeing the case that Carroll “apparently perjured herself during her deposition; her counsel sat by and allowed her to do so, knowing full well that her testimony was false; and then they conspired to conceal the truth for nearly six months, only to disclose it on the eve of trial.”

