‘relax-karo-baby’:-ranveer-singh’s-instagram-live-rap-gave-deepika-padukone-a-headache

Recently, Deepika had a reaction to Ranveer's Instagram live session, in which he performed a rap song in true Ranveer

, Dec. 25 — Both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have resumed work after spending the majority of the year in isolation because of the pandemic. While Deepika has been photographed often, and has completed work on director Shakun Batra’s upcoming , Ranveer recently commenced work on Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

On Thursday, he took to to share a new picture of himself, sporting a moustache. He captioned the black-and-white picture with an . Reacting to the post, Deepika wrote, “Channeling your inner Charlie!?”

Recently, Deepika had a reaction to Ranveer’s session, in which he performed a rap song in true Ranveer . “Relax karo baby. I am having a headache,” she commented.

Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, and also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and others. It marks Ranveer’s third collaboration with Rohit, after Simmba and the delayed Sooryavanshi. The actor also has sports drama 83 awaiting release.

Deepika, meanwhile, completed filming Shakun Batra’s domestic noir with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Describing the film, she had told Hindustan Times, “The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through films or OTT platforms.”

