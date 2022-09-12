Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: Three TV shows, three movies on the royal family (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11 — It’s the season finale for Elizabeth II. The Queen has passed away at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. The royal family, and in particular the sovereign, has become one of the most emblematic symbols of the United Kingdom – one that has left its mark on the world of big and small screen entertainment. Here are three shows and three movies dedicated to the British Royal Family.

TV shows

The Crown, – the popular one (Netflix)

It’s the most iconic TV show about Queen Elizabeth II and one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The Crown traces the life of Queen Elizabeth II since her coronation, and through her character the history of the royal family and of England. Launched in 2016 on the streaming platform, four seasons of the show are already available while two more are in the works. Several actresses have portrayed the monarch. Claire Foy was the first on the show to take on the role of the Queen of England, during the first two seasons, followed by Olivia Colman (The Favorite) for the next two, released in 2019 and 2020. For the seasons to come, 5 and 6, it is Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter) who will play the head royal Elizabeth II. We’ll have to wait until November 2022 to discover this new saga.

Becoming Elizabeth, the newcomer (Starz)

A look back at some of the roots of the royal family with the story, not of Elizabeth II, but of Elizabeth I. Becoming Elizabeth traces the rise to power of the young Elizabeth Tudor, played by Alicia von Rittberg. The death of her father, King Henry VIII, plunges the royal family into chaos. What follows is nothing short of a real political chess game, mixing carnal pleasures with the harsh realities of royalty. The series, which will be released on June 12 on the streaming platform Starz, will take us back to a dark period in England. Eight episodes will make up this first season.

The Windsors, the wacky one (Channel 4,Netflix)

There’s nothing quite like English humour. The Windsors is a parody of the modern royal family in the form of a British-style soap opera. From Camilla Parker Bowles to Prince Harry and Kate and Pippa Middleton, the series does not spare any royal figure, or almost. Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II are the only ones absent. The series spares no one else and takes great liberties, imagining the consuming jealousy of Pippa towards her sister, or the supposed dispute between the young couples – Harry and Meghan vs William and Kate. Much more daring and provocative than The Crown, The Windsors even touches on the scandal of Prince Andrew. A surprising work that gently mocks the royal family. Three seasons make up this TV show, originally on Channel 4 in the UK and available on Netflix in many regions.

The movies

The Queen starring Helen Mirren

Directed by Stephen Frears in 2006, The Queen tells the story of the royal family during the death of Princess Diana, focusing on the relationship between Queen Elizabeth II, played by Helen Mirren (Oscar winner for her performance), and the British Prime Minister at the time, Tony Blair, played by Michael Sheen. After the scandals, the royal family is again plunged into controversy. If the British people want an official funeral to pay tribute to their beloved princess, the Queen does not necessarily see it that way…

The King’s Speech, Academy Award winner

This film focuses on the father of Queen Elizabeth II. Directed by Tom Hooper, the dramatic film tells the story of Prince Albert, now King George VI, played by British actor Colin Firth. Afflicted by a severe stutter, the king must fight against this handicap with the help of an unorthodox speech therapist. Laborious but essential work in order to give the speech that marks the entry of the United Kingdom into the Second World War, in September 1939. In the film, the young Princess Elizabeth, and future Queen of the United Kingdom, appears as a child. The feature film was a huge success both at the British Academy Film Awards, winning the Best Picture award in 2011, but it especially distinguished itself at the Oscars, winning four of the most coveted awards: the Oscar for Best Actor for Colin Firth, the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for David Seidler, the Oscar for Best Director for Tom Hooper and the Oscar for Best Picture.

The Queen’s Corgi, animated

Elizabeth II even gets an animated version. The animated film The Queen’s Corgi, directed by Ben Stassen and Vincent Kesteloot, highlights the sovereign’s favourite dog, a Corgi. We follow the adventures of Rex, after biting the President of the United States, Donald Trump. The little dog, believed to be dead after running away and being locked up in a kennel, will do everything he can to find his way back home and win back the love of his queen. – ETX Studio

