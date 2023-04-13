Rep Hillary Ronen begs for MORE police after supporting DEFUND the police 

It is a surprise to see a Democrat like Hillary Ronen to beg for more police in her jurisdiction after advocating for defunding the police. The internet isn’t too kind to her change of mind as it is proof that society needs some level of authority to function well. Furthermore, conservatives are rallying against her change of position on the matter.

Hillary Ronen criticises San Francisco’s police chief for allocating significant overtime on an anti-retail theft program. This is instead of addressing the insufficient police presence in her district. Ronen, a Democratic politician, expresses her disappointment towards the department, the mayor, and the city’s priorities for not prioritising her district with the police presence it deserves.

She claims to have repeatedly requests for police deployment in the Mission district without success, and it feels like a betrayal of trust. This statement is coming through growing concerns over rising crime in San Francisco that is negatively impacting local businesses. Interestingly, Ronen’s current stance on policing contradicts her earlier tweet in 2020 where she supports reducing the police force in San Francisco after the George Floyd protests.

Hillary Ronen whacked on Twitter for her conflicting views

We need more of this. More proof of their hypocrisy in side-by-side manner so they don't get away with their lies — GoHeelsOG (@heels121212) April 11, 2023

A prominent Twitter user states the contradictory statements she has made in the past regarding this matter. Following that, the post garners around 2.6 million views and conservatives left and right are sharing their two cents on the matter. One user states that this is proof of the leftists being hypocrites on their end.

couldn’t stand the heat — hephaistos (@FilippoTurati4) April 11, 2023

Another Twitter user states that the rep has since deleted her Twitter account. Conservatives find this statement funny as apparently she cannot take the “heat” from all of this. Furthermore, Twitter users are saying that she can delete her account as many times as please, but the internet is forever.

An interesting question. Step 1 would be: DO NOT PUNISH THE HONEST. If your citizens have gained something through honest and lawful means; do not demonize them for wanting to protect it. — Ryan Hodge (@RJHodgeAuthor) April 11, 2023

Moreover, there are hot conversations relating to this issue as a user states that the policies are the ones in desperate need of a change. Suggestions for Americans to receive benefits for good moral behaviour rather than having a police state are one of them. Unfortunately, this will not change the fact that the American police are under immense pressure to do their work diligently.

