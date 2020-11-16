Home Asia Featured News Resilience: Nasa, SpaceX sends four astronauts to International Space Station aboard Falcon...

Resilience: Nasa, SpaceX sends four astronauts to International Space Station aboard Falcon 9

Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine tells reporters this mission means there can now be operational flights to the International Space Station

, Nov. 16 — Nasa and SpaceX on Sunday is set to launch four astronauts on a flight to send them to the Space Station. This is Nasa’s first mission where they are sending astronauts on a full-fledged mission aboard a privately owned spacecraft.

The spacecraft will take Air Force colonel Mike Hopkins, physicist Shannon Walker, Japanese Soichi Noguchi and navy commander and rookie Victor Glover, who is going to be the first Black to spend a full five to six months aboard the space station, to the International Space Station via the Falcon9 spacecraft.

The families of the astronauts present at Nasa’s Space Center in greeted the astronauts and waved them goodbye as they prepared for takeoff. Due to Inc Chief Executive Officer ’s absence due to , SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell joined Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine ahead of the takeoff.

The crew has named the capsule Resilience in a bid to highlight the challenges the year 2020 has faced so far. The liftoff is scheduled at 5:57 am which has brought a lot of spectators to the towns next to Cape Canaveral.

The astronauts conducted all tests and the spacecraft was checked ahead of the liftoff, according to a series of shared by Nasa ahead of the liftoff. SpaceX’s first regular space flight which is set to take off from Florida’s Space Center is a reusable rocket named Falcon 9 developed and built by SpaceX.

Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine had told reporters that this mission means that there can now be operational flights to the International Space Station. He said, “The being made this time is we’re launching what we call an operational flight to the International Space Station.”

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk was not able to attend the event as he said on Saturday that he has developed a moderate case of Covid-19. He tweeted, “Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a is a type of cold.”

vice president and second lady Karen Pence are also expected at the event.For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd

