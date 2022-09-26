Respond.io Raises $7M to Bring Social Commerce to Enterprise

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — respond.io, a Malaysia-based social to conversational commerce platform raised $7 million in the second round of Series A funding led by Headline with the participation of AltaIR Capital, Smart Partnership Capital, Sterling Oak Group & Calendula Ventures.

Respond.io has grown its revenue 25x since the previous round and will use the funding to continue its push into large enterprises by extending its extensive suite of integration capabilities, expanding from its home in Asia to build a presence in the Middle East, Europe & LATAM, the company says in a media release.

“The latest wave of digital commerce innovation was pioneered by small brands using Instagram. It uses social commerce to drive buyers onto tailor-made social accounts and enables consumers to accelerate their purchase decisions through WhatsApp & other messengers,” says Gerardo Salandra, CEO of respond.io.

“We’ve built a platform that enables multi-national brands to deploy that highly innovative strategy at a scale of a million conversations per day across dozens of teams.”

Respond.io says it makes the process for businesses to connect with messaging apps (such as WhatsApp) users in the region seamless.

Respond.io has also introduced advanced analytics, automation & marketing tools built from the ground up for messaging.

“We’ve created an incredible infrastructure to service these huge customers – we process over 140 million messages per month,” says Hassan Ahmed CTO at respond.io.

“These metrics are hardly ever made public, but from what I’ve found, this is an industry-leading figure – for instance, it’s at least 10x more messages than our biggest European competitor Trengo.

It says it has enabled over 10,000 businesses, including industry heavyweights like, Klook, Decathlon, Abenson, Yoho, Roche, ShareChat & Bigo to leverage the social to conversational commerce revolution.

