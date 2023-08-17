Rich Italian man forks Euro 500 tip but is chased out by Saint Tropez waiter

A wealthy Italian man was pursued by an angry waiter for tipping too little when he left a 500 euro tip much to his shock and dismay. The diner was chased right up to the car park of the restaurant which was located at the famed French Riviera resort. He was told that his tip was simply not enough.

The waiter told the Italian to go back inside and pay another 500 euros. A friend of the man who has not been identified said that he thought 500 euros was very generous and was pretty shocked about being reprimanded for paying too little.

“The waiter told him that it wasn’t enough and that he could still make a small effort to reach 1,000 euros because it was more consistent in approaching 20 per cent of the total amount of his bill,” said his friend.

The Italian Job

There has been consistent bad press from visitors to St Tropez for precisely this reason as the popular destination for the rich and famous seems to have a minimum spend for its outlets.

Tourists say that the restaurants require people to spend at least 1,500 euros each, while in other areas of the French Riviera customers are expected to spend at least 10,000 euros.

“During a recent evening, this restaurant that we know well required a minimum spend of 1,500 euros each,” said one regular.

In another incident a family at a restaurant in Ramatuelle were told that the minimum spend at a table was 100,000 euros.

Saint Tropez mayor Sylvie Siri said he will meet with local restaurant owners to discuss a clean up of their act and to welcome tourists in a respectful manner and not just based on how wealthy they are.

On the rumour that restaurants were only reserving tables to clients who agree to spend a specific amount of money, Siri said, “It is a practice similar to extortion, a form of racketeering.”

