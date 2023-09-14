Find out who the richest actress in the world is

The richest actress in the world may come as a surprise to you. It isn’t someone we see on screen very often but she is estimated to have a net worth of $8 billion as of September 2023.

Jami Gertz is technically the richest actress in the world as of now according to Celebrity Net Worth. Known for shows like Crossroads, The Lost Boys, Less Than Zero and the series Square Pegs, the actress made a reasonable name for herself in the 80’s.

Recently she also appeared in Modern Family and This is Us.

The reason for her making number one on the wealth list is mainly because she is married to billionaire businessman Tony Ressler and the duo are both part-owners of NBA team Atlanta Hawks.



The richest actress is followed by Oprah Winfrey who is worth $3.5 billion. Winfrey’s earns an average of $315 million annually from her diversified media empire in her various roles as media mogul, talk show host and author.

Other women who are ranked very high on the list are the Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, both of whom have a combined net worth of $500 million and Jennifer Lopez at $400 million.

In the self-made women category of America’s richest which was published in Forbes for 2023, Reese Witherspoon has been named the richest woman with a net worth of $440 million.

Other notable stars in the self-made category include, Ellen DeGeneres and Taylor Swift.

Witherspoon’s rise to number one in the self made category is mainly from the sale of her production company Hello Sunshine for which there was a deal valued at $900 million. The actor retains 18% of the company’s shares to date.

Witherspoon climbed to fame with movies like Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama, Walk the Line, Wild and more recently in the HBO serial, Big Little Lies.

