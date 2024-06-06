Rivals beware: Trump suggests jailing adversaries

In a fiery interview on Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump launched fresh attacks on writer E. Jean Carroll and hinted that his political rivals might soon face jail time.

As Trump awaits his sentencing on July 11, legal experts are debating whether his repeated violations of a gag order in the case will influence the judge’s decision.

The gag order prohibits Trump from commenting publicly about the jury, yet he appeared to defy this restriction again during the Newsmax interview.

Rivals BEWARE

In a twist, Trump addressed his past statements about his former Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. “I said, ‘Wouldn’t it really be bad?… wouldn’t it be terrible to throw the president’s wife and the former secretary of state… put the president’s wife into jail?’” Trump recounted on Newsmax.

He implied that his political opponents are leading the country down a “terrible path” that might result in them facing jail time.

Trump didn’t hold back when discussing his recent guilty verdict and other legal battles. He vehemently denied ever meeting Carroll, despite a jury finding him liable for sexually abusing her in the 1990s and subsequently defaming her.

“I’ve never met this woman, I don’t know this woman,” Trump insisted, echoing statements central to the defamation cases against him.

Carroll has successfully sued Trump twice, winning $5 million in damages for the initial case and an additional $83.3 million in a subsequent defamation suit after his repeated attacks.

More lawsuits to come?

Despite posting a substantial bond while appealing the second case, Trump’s ongoing assaults on Carroll have prompted her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, to consider further legal action. Kaplan told The New York Times that “all options are on the table” regarding potential future lawsuits.

As Trump navigates a labyrinth of legal challenges, his latest comments and actions continue to stir controversy and keep his contentious relationship with the law in the spotlight.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

