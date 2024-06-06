Law US politics USA

Rivals beware: Trump suggests jailing adversaries

ByGemma Iso

June 6, 2024
Rivals beware: Trump suggests jailing adversaries

In a fiery interview on Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump launched fresh attacks on writer E. Jean Carroll and hinted that his political rivals might soon face jail time.

As Trump awaits his sentencing on July 11, legal experts are debating whether his repeated violations of a gag order in the case will influence the judge’s decision.

The gag order prohibits Trump from commenting publicly about the jury, yet he appeared to defy this restriction again during the Newsmax interview.

Rivals BEWARE

In a twist, Trump addressed his past statements about his former Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. “I said, ‘Wouldn’t it really be bad?… wouldn’t it be terrible to throw the president’s wife and the former secretary of state… put the president’s wife into jail?’” Trump recounted on Newsmax.

He implied that his political opponents are leading the country down a “terrible path” that might result in them facing jail time.

Trump didn’t hold back when discussing his recent guilty verdict and other legal battles. He vehemently denied ever meeting Carroll, despite a jury finding him liable for sexually abusing her in the 1990s and subsequently defaming her.

“I’ve never met this woman, I don’t know this woman,” Trump insisted, echoing statements central to the defamation cases against him.

Carroll has successfully sued Trump twice, winning $5 million in damages for the initial case and an additional $83.3 million in a subsequent defamation suit after his repeated attacks.

More lawsuits to come?

Despite posting a substantial bond while appealing the second case, Trump’s ongoing assaults on Carroll have prompted her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, to consider further legal action. Kaplan told The New York Times that “all options are on the table” regarding potential future lawsuits.

As Trump navigates a labyrinth of legal challenges, his latest comments and actions continue to stir controversy and keep his contentious relationship with the law in the spotlight.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Related Stories:

Trump Floats Jailing Political Enemies, Attacks E. Jean Carroll in Wild Interview

Trump’s Fresh Attacks on E. Jean Carroll Could Lead to Yet Another Multimillion-Dollar Defamation Lawsuit: “All Options Are on the Table”

Federal jury slams Trump with $83.3M payout in E. Jean Carroll legal saga

Related Post

Entertainment Celebrity US politics

Lara Trump releases tribute song to first responders, panned on social media

September 3, 2024
US politics Celebrity Entertainment

The View host Ana Navarro roasts Megyn Kelly, calling her a dismal failure for attacking CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

August 30, 2024
Entertainment Celebrity US politics

Swifties for Kamala raise more than $120,000

August 29, 2024

You missed

Asia

China to raise retirement age for first time since 1978: Bid to counter shrinking workforce and ‘ease pressure on pension funds’

September 15, 2024 Abhijit
Asia

Xi says China should ‘strive’ to meet its 5 per cent growth target, sparking fears it won’t

September 15, 2024 Abhijit
Asia

Apple reducing dependence on China with iPhone 16 models made in India

September 15, 2024 Abhijit
Asia

China detains top investment bankers, others’ passports taken away

September 15, 2024 Abhijit