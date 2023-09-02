Robbie Williams soiled himself onstage in an embarrassing incident

In a quirky Instagram post, Robbie Williams reminisced about an embarrassing on-stage incident that occurred during his time with Take That.

Robbie Williams became a member of the British boy band Take That in 1990 at the tender age of 16, but he left the group amid controversy in 1995. Since their reunion in 2006, he has rejoined the band for various performances.

During the band’s reunion tour in 2011, Williams shared that he fell victim to food poisoning, leading to an unexpected and uncomfortable moment on stage. He wrote on Instagram, “So, I had food poisoning once on the Take That tour when I rejoined.” He described it as a horrendous experience that felt like death and even forced them to cancel a show in Denmark.

It was not just a fart

Williams then recounted a particularly precarious situation during a performance at the Ajax Stadium in Amsterdam. Still feeling unwell, he ventured on stage and found himself in a situation where he couldn’t trust his bodily functions, which was unfortunate because he needed to do so during his opening song, “Let Me Entertain You.” Without going into explicit details, he humorously mentioned that it didn’t remain just a fart but assured his followers that he maintained his professionalism and committed to the performance.

In a lighthearted tone, Williams speculated on whether other singers might have experienced similar on-stage mishaps and invited his followers to share their thoughts. He playfully suggested Mick Jagger and Thom Yorke as potential candidates.

Spraggan admires Williams

In a separate incident, former X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan expressed her admiration for Williams, who she considers her hero. She had supported him during a live performance.

Spraggan, despite being one of the most popular contestants of her season, left the competition in the fifth week of the live rounds due to what was initially explained as illness. However, in July, she revealed that she had been the victim of assault by a hotel worker after a night out, which led to her departure from the program.

