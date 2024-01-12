Illinois to provide Rockford Sports Park $2.8 million for a new stadium

Illinois is supporting the massive renovation of the Rockford Park District, which includes an eight-lane running track, a multipurpose sports field with artificial turf for soccer, football, and lacrosse, and 1,000 bleacher seats for spectators.

This popular site in southwest Rockford is about to become the ideal destination for sports fans.

Save your caps for now! With the generous $28 million PARC grant from Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois program, our park is set to undergo an amazing renovation worth a cool $2.8 million. Our verdant haven is receiving the much-needed renovation thanks to the leadership of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Gov. JB Pritzker shared; “From roads and bridges to parks and recreational buildings, my administration’s landmark Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan is leaving no part of our state’s infrastructure untouched,”

Rockford Sports Park stadium upgrade

and further added “Today, I’m proud to announce that, through the PARC grant program, we are dispersing more than $28 million to local governments to further public recreational opportunities throughout their communities – whether that’s renovating existing buildings or constructing a new community center.

Public recreational spaces promote wellness, all while safeguarding the environment, and I look forward to visiting these modernized facilities once they are up and running.” an article from mystateline mentioned.

The Rockford Sports Park’s beauty was elevated in April when the Chicago Bears gave a game-changing donation of artificial grass to the park in an incredible act of generosity.

The energetic Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) secured a hefty $600,000 in state financing last year, which is just a portion of the $4 million improvement that includes this exciting enhancement.

How about a cooperative effort? It is also important to remember the extraordinary 42 years that the late Clarence Hicks devoted to the Rockford Park District, molding and directing more than 100 recreational initiatives before his well-earned retirement in 2003. That is a legacy that the community will always cherish!

