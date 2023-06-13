Rod Stewart said he stopped hanging out with Donald Trump after his wife Penny Lancaster banned him from doing so

Sir Rod Stewart has openly stated that his wife, ex-model Penny Lancaster banned him from being friends with Donald Trump as she said that his attitude to women was disgraceful.

Rod Stewart and Trump are neighbours in Palm Beach, Florida and Stewart has known him for many years. According to the Daily Mail his wife put a stop to the friendship because of Trump’s comments about women.

Rod Stewart Banned Trump

Stewart told the Scottish Field magazine, “I have a house in Palm Beach just up the road from Trump. I used to go to his Christmas party and the balls he held but my wife said ‘no’. There was stuff he was coming out with, what he was saying about women he had known in the past, and Penny said ‘you’re not going – he’s a disgrace”.

Way back in 2018, Stewart said that he had known Trump for a long time, doing concerts for him in his casinos. He also said Trump has been extremely nice to him, letting friends use his golf course for nothing, and I’ve had no problem with him at all.

However, he questions Trump’s moral compass, believing that under Trump the country was doing well and that Trump is just carrying things on after Barack Obama.

White House

On June 11, Trump said that he would ‘never leave the race for the White House even if he is convicted of illegally retaining highly sensitive material and lying about it.’

He said that there was no way he would give up on his 2024 presidential election hopes.

“I’ve put everything on the line and I will never yield. I will never be detained,” he said in Columbus, Georgia.

I’ll never leave, I’ll never be detained, Trump says even if convicted

