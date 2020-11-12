Home Asia Featured News Ron Klain: Biden's pick for White House Chief of Staff who served...

Ron Klain: Biden’s pick for White House Chief of Staff who served as ‘Ebola Czar’

Klain stint as the White House Ebola Response Coordinator during the Obama administration helped avert a wider health catastrophe

, Nov. 12 — President-elect has named Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff amid reluctance from to concede defeat after the recently concluded elections. As the coronavirus remains a major challenge for Biden, Klain’s appointment as the next White House Chief of Staff and Assistant to the President holds significance since he served as “Ebola czar” under the Obama administration.

Klain, a longtime aide to Biden, has been highly critical of ’s response to the , which has claimed over 241,000 lives in the alone. The 59-year-old political consultant served as Biden’s vice presidential chief of staff from 2009 to 2011 and also played a key role in his campaign. The White House chief of staff will be responsible for overseeing the hiring and management of all White House personnel, president’s daily meetings and manage negotiations with Congress.

Klain is neither a doctor nor a public health expert but his stint as the White House Ebola Response Coordinator during the Obama administration helped avert a wider health catastrophe. Obama lauded Klain’s work in coordinating the US response, saying he had taken on “a challenge that many called insurmountable, and, in leading the team responsible for tremendous progress, helped remind the what makes exceptional.”

Klain has long been rumoured as a top contender for the position, especially after Biden shared a video clip from his handle in which his aide highlighted the shortcomings of US response to . With the help of a whiteboard, Klain also presented Biden’s plan to address the . The video garnered has garnered over 4.5 million views so far.

“Back in 2015, when I finished serving as White House Ebola Response Coordinator, I urged President Obama and Vice-President Biden to set up a permanent pandemic prevention response office…They did and that office was doing a great job but in 2018, Donald Trump abolished the office,” said Klain.

He has worked as an advisor on President-elect Biden’s 1988 and 2008 presidential campaigns. Klain also served as Chief of Staff for Vice President Al Gore, Chief of Staff and Counselor to Attorney General Janet Reno, and Staff Director of the Democratic Leadership Committee. Klain graduated summa cum laude from Harvard School and was a summa cum laude graduate of Georgetown University, where he serves an Adjunct Professor. He is married to Monica Medina and they have three grown .

