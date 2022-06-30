Rumours about BTS’ RM getting married are false

- Advertisement -

The rumours about BTS singer RM (Kim Nam-joon) getting married to a non-celebrity are apparently untrue. It’s agency Big Hit music has unequivocally denied the gossip stating “RM’s marriage rumors are groundless. We are continuously taking action against malicious rumors that are started on YouTube.”

Talk about RM’s marriage first started when one netizen (whom we will refer to as Miss X) posted, “I received a call from a junior colleague who is seven years younger than me saying, ‘I’m marrying RM.’ She’s from a prestigious university and a decent family. I heard that she met RM at a fan meeting between 2014 and 2015.”

“X” also unveiled texts she exchanged with her junior colleague who said, “I can’t tell you the exact date, but he’s a celebrity. It’s still a sensitive time, so just keep it to yourself. [The groom-to-be] is the leader of BTS.”

In addition to this, YouTube channel Sojan also reported that RM is preparing for marriage. The same channel had earlier disclosed the relationship between Seo Taeji and Lee Ji Ah. “When asked when he wants to get married, he said at the age 32 or 33. He’s currently 29 years old, so that means he wants to get married soon.”

Back in 2021, the agency also denied RM’s dating rumors.

The last time RM caught the public’s attention fueling wedding rumours was when the K-pop star was seen removing a ring from his wedding finger. Those tales were equally baseless, however RM has confessed to being in a relationship and spoken about it openly.

In 2015, he spoke about being heart-broken on the South Korean television show, Problematic Men.

He said that he had been dating his high school sweetheart but things didn’t work out between them as her behaviour and the things she did were quite unacceptable for her to be his girlfriend.

BTS recently announced that they will be taking a break from the group to focus on solo projects. Among the seven members, J-Hope has been the first to announce his solo album since the disbandment. J-Hope will launch Jack in the Box on July 15.