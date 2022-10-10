Rumours say these Korean stars had plastic surgery

- Advertisement -

South Korea is known to be the plastic surgery capital of the world and there are a lot of rumours who are those who undergo such ‘transformations’.

A lot of South Korean celebrities have unnaturally beautiful features but not many of them own up to having gone under the knife.

Whether it is Botox, fillers, a new nose or a whole body transformation, here are some of the rumours of plastic surgery work done by South Korean celebrities.

Park Min Young

One thing that’s good about this actress is that she is honest and truthful that she has gone under the knife. When she starred in the historical drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal, old photos of the actress spread online. According to her, her mother allowed her to do double eyelid surgery when she was in high school. She also did nose surgery during that time due to a broken nose sustained in an accident. She said, “I don’t think it’s a bad idea to truthfully state something as is. The past is important, but I hope people focus more on the current ‘actress Park Min Young.'”

2. Minzy

In 2013, girl group 2NE1 member Minzy was rumoured to have work done YG Entertainment, her label then denied the rumours, saying that the K-pop idol looked different because of age. Eventually, the star admitted to having done a nose job.

“Since long ago, I suffered when I was singing and dancing due to my rhinitis. When I went to the hospital, they told me I needed surgery because my nose was crooked toward the front,” Minzy shared with a local news agency.

“Since I’ve never undergone surgery before, I was worried. My mother suggested that since I was already getting corrective surgery to straighten my nose, I should also get plastic surgery. So I worried over it even longer.” After receiving permission from YG’s CEO, Yang Hyun Suk, Minzy then went ahead with the procedure.

More Rumours of Plastic Surgery

3. Jessi

In an episode of Happy Together, rapper and performer of Unpretty Rapstar fame Jessi confirmed the rumours and revealed the details of her plastic surgery.

According to the star she did a breast augmentation procedure and she does not mind when people comment that they look “too fake”.

“Why do I have to hide it? I paid for it and got them done a long time ago,” said Jessi. Besides that, she also did double eyelid surgery and a nose job. “Who doesn’t get plastic surgery? I got my eyes and nose done. Everyone knows.” Her former agency was the one who suggested the procedures to Jessi to look “more photogenic”. Jessi now admits that she now regrets going through it.

4. Jessica Jung

Jessica Jung, who is a former member of Girls’ Generation is one of the group’s most attractive members. Her sister, Krystal Jung is a member of the girl group f(x). Jung has not gone public about going under the knife but it is rumoured that she had surgery to reduce her jaw size and that she also did a nose job and double eyelid surgery.

5. Shin Dong

Super Junior’s Shin Dong is a rapper and performer of the boy group. His real name is Shin Dong-hee. It is reported that some members of Super Junior have admitted to having had plastic surgery. Based on a report by Soompi, the K-pop idol has done double eyelid surgery. The president of the band’s agency was the one that suggested that Shindong do the surgery.

6. Ji Chang Wook

Although it has been rumoured that Ji did a nose job, he has looked good for all of his life, even pre-surgery. Since his debut in 2008, he is already known for looking attractive. He has thick double eyelids and a sharp nose that makes him look outstanding. Back in 2010, he played Donghae in Smile Again. Three years later when he starred in Empress Ki, netizens noticed that the shape of his nose had been altered. It was not confirmed by the actor that he did a nose job but he mentioned plastic surgery several times.

In 2012, Ji spoke about how doctors had advised him against plastic surgery.

“I went to see a plastic surgeon because I wanted to get my nose done. I went for a consultation. The doctor kept telling me that if I got my nose done, I would look awkward. So I got scared and left.”

Later in 2017, Ji Chang Wook proudly shared his favourite features himself: his signature eyelids and wide-set shoulders.

“For my shoulders, I was born with a wide frame. I thank my parents for that. You’ll have to see a plastic surgeon to get eyelids like mine… but I don’t think even a doctor could give you these.”

