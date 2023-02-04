Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint says he wasn’t happy playing the role of Ron Weasley for years

Remember Ron Weasley, played by Rupert Grint in Harry Potter? Well the beloved character which was played by Rupert Grint was apparently not happy with his role at all and found it suffocating. In an interview with Bustle he said that shooting the eight film saga back to back and promoting the movies was “quite suffocating”.

Grint said that he even contemplated giving up acting at one point. “I wanted a break, to reflect on everything. It was an out-of-body experiment for a while, but I think we finished at the right time. If we continued, it could’ve gone downhill.”

Rupert Grint Was Sick of It

“While I was filming, there was never any time to get them out. From Goblet to the end of the franchise, I was just ill. My tonsils were absolutely massive. As soon as I finished my work, I got them removed. It was one of the best decisions I ever made.”

Rupert Grint did however joke about his character Ron in the film. “I answer to it if someone calls me Ron. It’s my second name.”

He said he is waiting for his daughter Wednesday to grow up so he can share the films with her. “I’ve shown her the clips from Potter, but I don’t think she understands it’s me. When she’s old enough, I’m looking forward to watching them with her.”

In another interview with Teen Vogue he said, “I think being in things ruins them for me. I can’t enjoy Harry Potter anymore, not a fan – it’s just not the same!”

For Grint request for selfies are an everyday occurrence.”[The attention] is definitely manageable. I end up having to take a selfie most days, but I’ve never really minded if it makes people happy – though I hate it when people take pictures without asking. It was really exciting when I was about 11 or 12 but it got harder in my teenage years. Sometimes you just want to be invisible.”

Despite his complaints about the role, Grint who is now 29 said that he will always have a special bond with Ron Weasley’s character. “I think [the role] will always be with me. I had a weird relationship with that character because after that, we kind of merged into the same person. I find it very hard to separate when I end and Ron begins.”

