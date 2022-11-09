Ryan Gosling wanted Rachel McAdams replaced in The Notebook

- Advertisement -

The Notebook has to be one of the most romantic films of the early 2000s. It also led to a flurry of romantically themed dramas during that time. The film starred Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams and was based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks.

However despite all the romance depicted in the film the duo actually couldn’t get along at all. In fact, Gosling had even asked the director Nick Cassavetes to get rid of McAdams.

Although the root cause of their hatred for each other is still unknown they have talked about how hard it was to make the film together.

“We inspired the worst in each other. It was a strange experience, making a love story and not getting along with your co-star in any way,” said Gosling to The Guardian in 2007.

Cassavetes spoke about their conflict to VH1 saying, “They were really not getting along one day on set. Really not. And Ryan came to me, and there are 150 people standing in this big scene and he says, ‘Nick come here.’ And he’s doing a scene with Rachel and he says, ‘Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off-camera with me?” I said, “What?” He said, “I can’t, I can’t do it with her. I’m just not getting anything from this.”

Surprisingly despite such huge difference and not being able to get along at all, they still produced one of the most romantic films of that ear. Even more astonishingly their dislike for each other was so well known that fans were shocked to learn the actors then started dating two years after filming the movie.

“I don’t know what happened. Two years later I saw her in New York and we started getting the idea that maybe we were wrong about each other,” said Gosling.

They went on to date each other one and off for two years and soon became one of the most popular power couples of that time. However they broke up in 2007 with neither party talking about what led to the breakup.

Gosling said that he was grateful to film because it introduced him to McAdams. “People do Rachel and me a disservice by assuming we were anything like the people in that movie. Rachel and my love story is a hell of a lot more romantic than that,” he told GQ Magazine.

