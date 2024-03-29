Business Insights Law USA

Legal trouble brews for Sam Bankman-Fried over financial misconduct

ByGemma Iso

March 29, 2024
Legal trouble brews for Sam Bankman-Fried over financial misconduct

Entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, formerly celebrated for his role in founding the cryptocurrency trading platform FTX, has been convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Prosecutors labeled his actions as one of the most severe financial frauds in U.S. history.

Judge Lewis Kaplan announced the verdict, also ordering Bankman-Fried to forfeit an astounding $11 billion to compensate his victims.

“This was a very serious crime,” Judge Kaplan emphasized as he announced the sentence.

Verdict: 25 years jail time

At 32 years old, Bankman-Fried, stoic and solemn, stood before the judge as the gravity of the sentence was imposed upon him. Convicted on multiple counts including wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering, and securities fraud, Bankman-Fried’s actions allegedly siphoned billions from unsuspecting FTX customers to fuel his lavish lifestyle and cover losses at his hedge fund.

Prosecutors had sought a lengthier sentence, citing the vast scale of the fraud, but Judge Kaplan opted for a 25-year term, aiming to prevent Bankman-Fried from perpetrating similar schemes in the future.

“He knew that FTX customer funds were not to be used for those purposes. They were not his to use,” Judge Kaplan remarked, underscoring the deliberate nature of Bankman-Fried’s actions.

A remorseful Sam Bankman-Fried

Bankman-Fried, in a brief address to the court before sentencing, acknowledged his mismanagement and the devastation wrought upon his victims. However, the judge remained unconvinced of his remorse, dismissing his expressions as falling short.

The sentencing also drew statements from top officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, who emphasized the severe consequences awaiting those who engage in financial crimes.

Bankman-Fried’s defense argued for a more lenient sentence, highlighting his positive attributes and portraying him as a compassionate individual. However, prosecutors painted a starkly different picture, labeling him as driven by “unmatched greed and hubris.”

 Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Woke Americans saying “100%” is discriminatory and problematic 

Related Post

Business Insights

Rediscovering Strength: A Journey to Empowerment with Weislin’s “Find Your Voice” Programme

October 1, 2024
Business Insights China

China’s decision to raise retirement age makes workers unhappy

September 23, 2024
Business Insights

Cheap Chinese imports flood Southeast Asia, business and industry seek protection

September 12, 2024

You missed

China

China tells teachers and public sector employees to hand in passports

October 10, 2024 Abhijit
Travel

Discover Siem Reap’s urban oasis: The Aviary Hotel, where luxury meets nature

October 10, 2024 Gemma Iso
India

Maldives, bailed out by Delhi, will host Indian ‘defence platforms and assets’

October 9, 2024 Abhijit
Middle-East

One year after attack on Israel, Hamas says it was ‘an act of defence’

October 9, 2024 Abhijit