“Non Binary” Sam Brinton FINALLY ARRESTED for stealing WOMENS luggages and clothes 

Sam Brinton, the infamous symbol of the new Joe Biden Democrat party is arrested as a fugitive from justice. Conservatives are cheering for this news as there have been accounts of his weird behavior in the past. Furthermore, he previously has photos linking to his account of exploitive BDSM materials with his face in it.

The Daily Wire reports that a neighbor states that four unidentified police officers arrived at their neighborhood. They prevent Kevin, his spouse, from leaving. Following that, after approximately an hour, Sam Brinton is escorting out of his house in handcuffs.

Rob Yingling, the spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), provides information regarding the situation. He states that on May 17, airport police execute a search warrant in Montgomery County, Maryland. The search is in conjunction with allegations of the stealing of property at Reagan National Airport. Many are glad that justice is served to him.

Twitter users react to Sam Brinton’s arrest

That person is a real life horror movie — Anastasiaxoxo (@Anaxo456) May 18, 2023

Twitter users are vicious towards Sam Brinton. He has been on the hate list for months now. One user states that he is a real life horror story. He seems to be comfortable showing inappropriate pictures to the public, many are speculating that he has deeper secrets that will shock the world further.

He gets a sexual charge from it. Our society celebrates people identifying with their sexual urges, so of course he stole again. — Joe Bauers (@BoganChav) May 18, 2023

Others state that he gets s*xually excited when he steals the luggages belonging to women. However, many are expressing their shock after realizing that he in fact, did not stop.

"Former Biden official Sam Brinton", meaning no longer with the Biden administration. — TerryAnne 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@TerryAnneUSA) May 19, 2023

Conservatives state that he is the epitome of the Biden administration. People like him are incharge of the country now. The user adds that if Americans want more leaders like that, voting for the Democrats will suffice. However, a liberal responds by saying that he is a former Biden official, hence he is no longer with the government.

He would say he's non-binary and say he was discriminated. Anyone who checks other or refused for their gender or puts pronouns on their resume' is asking to not get hired. — wiscorpio (@wiscorpio72) May 18, 2023

There are more users asking how someone peculiar like him is taken seriously. Who would employ such a person? Another user states that he would claim that it is discrimination if he did not receive the job. This is simply due to the fact that he is non-binary.

