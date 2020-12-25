sara-ali-khan,-sonam-kapoor,-malaika-arora,-hina-khan:-your-fashion-guide-for-christmas-and-new-year’s-amid-the-pandemic

- Advertisement -

India — It seems this year has reduced our outings to grocery runs and our dressing up to putting on a jacket over our pyjamas, and with the number of coronavirus cases on the rise it seems Christmas and New Year’s will also be spent at home. However, all of us have gotten pretty good at doing everything, from work to dating, at home. So why not get a little dressed and get on a Zoom party with your near and dear ones and spread the festive cheer. Ugly sweaters, comfy jammies and sexy dresses are a part of end of year celebrations, if not anything else, these clothes help spread the Christmas cheer. Take cue from the following celebrities from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Alia Bhatt to Urvashi Rautela and Karisma Kapoor on how to (and also how not to) dress for the holiday season, whether you decide to sit back and relax or party. Read on:

Karisma Kapoor

And that is exactly what Bollywood has been teaching us lately. Imagine being in your comfy jammies and sipping on the hot chocolate during cold nights. Karisma Kapoor is showing us how to do that. The actor recently shared an image on Instagram in which she can be seen sitting in front of a Christmas tree in her red checkered co-ord nightsuit and sipping her morning tea. Can this get any more Christmasy?

Diana Penty

- Advertisement -

Coming to ugly sweaters, Diana Penty is showing us how to slay in one. The Cocktail actor recently shared a picture on her Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a beige sweater with a Santa embroidered on it along with some other ornaments. She captioned this merry picture, “Tis the season to wear ugly sweaters (sic),” and we couldn’t agree more.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan in her red and white bandage dress is the most Christmas-sy thing ever, she totally resembles a real life candy cane.

Urvashi Rautela

- Advertisement -

Urvashi Rautela’s white shirt and huge green satin skirt is the best example of a terrible Christmas outfit. You don’t need to look like a tree to get in the festive spirit.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is usually one on the best dressed list, however sometimes trying to be too edgy may just throw you off the edge of the cliff. If you’re hoping to try out more than a couple of trends, make sure you don’t do it like Hina here, you’ll just end up looking like a character out of a game.

Alia Bhatt

- Advertisement -

Last year, Alia Bhatt took Christmas dressing up a notch when she donned a sweater that was specially made for Christmas at the Bhatt household. The basic black sweater read, “Christmas with the Bhatts.” If you look carefully, you will see that Alia is wearing a devil horns headband. The beautiful Christmas tree and the number of gifts in the image from last year is still getting us excited.

Malaika Arora

But you also need a beautiful outfit to make a statement at the virtual Christmas party this year and you can never go wrong with a white one. Malaika Arora has been telling us this for quite some time now. A basic white outfit with a bold red lip and some gold jewellery is the perfect combination for a killer outfit. Take tips from Malaika’s look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s white feather dress with an embellished belt is all things winter and a great outfit idea for the Christmas party. The Over-The-Top mini dress is as sexy as it can get. Team it with a pair of drop earrings along with silver heels and you are good to go. Janhvi surely believes so.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

If even that is not your vibe, then take style cues from Sonam Kapoor and step out in a quirky printed dress to make heads turn. Style it with an over-sized contrasting blazer, a pair of knee-length boots and a matching bag. You will be the star of the night. We are taking notes, are you?

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

HT Digital streams Ltd