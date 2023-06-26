Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer, in recovery after surgery

It was reported that Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York recently disclosed on her popular Tea Talks podcast that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had successfully underwent surgery.

In an episode recorded last week before her surgery, the Duchess openly shared that she was scheduled for a mastectomy the following day. She encouraged her podcast listeners to prioritize their health and get screened for potential health issues.

Important to go for screenings

The Duchess admitted that she initially had reservations about going for her screening, but her sister urged her to do so. She emphasized the importance of not waiting and encouraged others to take action. Despite the challenging circumstances, the Duchess expressed gratitude for the diagnosis, viewing it as an opportunity to prioritize self-care and make positive changes in her life.

Ferguson received care at King Edward VII Hospital in London and has since been discharged. She is currently in the process of recovery, surrounded by her supportive family at Windsor. An official representative confirmed that she was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer during a routine mammogram screening.

Gratitude to medical team

The Duchess expressed immense gratitude towards her medical team for their care and the mammogram that detected her condition. Despite being asymptomatic, her experience underscored the importance of regular health screenings.

The news of Sarah’s diagnosis comes shortly after the joyful arrival of her grandchild, Ernest, born to Princess Eugenie. During this challenging time, the love and strength of her family have undoubtedly been a source of vital support.

Buying a gift for Ernest

During a previous episode of her podcast, she shared a heartwarming story about her trip to Florence, where she purchased a special gift for her newborn grandson.

While in Italy to attend a commemorative mass for a close friend, the Duchess took the opportunity to visit a delightful children’s shop. Unable to resist, she purchased a pair of precious blue booties as a gift for her grandson, Ernest.

