Home Celebrity Satish Kaushik on playing the foul-mouthed Manu Mundra in Scam 1992: 'Shabana...

Satish Kaushik on playing the foul-mouthed Manu Mundra in Scam 1992: ‘Shabana Azmi called me, said I was superb’

Most treasured of them seems to be a compliment he got from actor Shabana Azmi

satish-kaushik-on-playing-the-foul-mouthed-manu-mundra-in-scam-1992:-‘shabana-azmi-called-me,-said-i-was-superb’

Author

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Date

Category

CelebrityInternational
- Advertisement -

, Dec. 25 — Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik is among the busiest veterans in the industry right now. From web series to films to even radio , he has been picking up projects one after the other. He was most recently seen as the foul-mouthed stock market kingpin Manu Mundra in Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Clad in crisp white kurtas and thick gold jewellery, Satish broke away from his good guy ‘Calender’ image to hurl some of the dirtiest abuses on the show.

Satish is loving all the attention and appreciation he got for the show. Most treasured of them seems to be a compliment he got from actor Shabana Azmi. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, “Shabana Azmi called me and said ‘You were so superb and sometimes is not nice to hear abuses from characters and actors but the way you said , looked so unusual.’ I am happy that my reinvention is being noticed by people like you, starting from Udta Punjab to Soorma to Judgementall Hai Kya to Scam. As an actor, one has tried to reinvent. Now, in Kaagaz, after a long time I am coming as a director but I wanted to be at pace with the times today and bring out a new story in a new .”

Not just as an actor, Satish is also looking to reinvent himself as a director. The trailer for his Kaagaz, starring Pankaj Tripathi was unveiled on Thursday. Kaagaz is about a man’s fight against bureaucracy, which has declared him dead when he is still alive. Talking about the tone he chose for the , Satish said, “This was very special for me. When I thought about the tone of the , I thought that because I am making a after a long time, I should do something that is new and inventive for me. Films these days are more realistic where there is no room for melodrama. So I wanted to this film in a more realistic manner with some humour. I have been associated with the theatre, with films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, in which I had acted and written dialogues for. I wished to make a realistic, dark , in which the people would laugh as I tell them about a serious issue. And I have been successful in making the film that I had set out to make.”

Also read: movie review: ’s goddess-like charm barely saves a wonderless sequel

- Advertisement -

Kaagaz is based on the real story of on Lal Bihari Mritak, a man from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Satish decided to meet the man himself before he brought his story to the big screen. “His story was all over the print . Many essays and articles were also written on him. I could have used those articles as my source material but was important for me to meet that person. So Imtiaz (Husain, co-writer) and I went to his village, looking for him. We found him and met him, called him to Delhi and heard his story. He is a worrisome guy. He had turned cynical of the world and found difficult to trust anyone. This is how he still is because of all that he has been through in . So I thought this is not a simple guy, he is caught up in his worries but his story is so simple. So he told me his story, which I already knew but what I learnt was his perspective towards and the trouble he has been through. I added that to the character I had created,” he said.

Kaagaz is up for release on Zee5 on January 7.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

HT Digital streams Ltd

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Singapore gets shot in the arm from global drug demand

by Martin Abbugao Scientists in protective clothing work in a high-tech laboratory at a pharmaceutical plant in Singapore, whose coronavirus-hit...
Read more
COVID-19

Vaccines effective against new virus strain: German health minister

European Union experts believe existing vaccines against coronavirus are effective against the new fast-spreading strain identified in Britain, Germany's...
Read more
Featured News

Singapore surpasses Switzerland

Kuala Lumpur, Dec. 20 -- So, after months of 's unprecedented economic contraction, restrictions and the embarrassment of large-scale...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram