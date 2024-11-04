Scandal erupts in Houston’s historic Black schools; educators arrested in massive cheating scheme

Robert “Boo Lee” Williams remains in shock days after the arrest of a well-known basketball coach and two assistant principals from Houston’s historic Black high schools in an alleged teacher certification fraud scandal.

In a statement to CNN, Williams said “It brought me to tears,” a proud alumnus of Jack Yates Senior High. “We’re fighting hard to prove our worth; this betrayal is devastating.”

Prosecutors have revealed that over 200 educators across Texas paid for others to take their state certification exams, marking a profound breach of trust in schools that aim to uplift the community.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg stressed the seriousness of the situation, highlighting the impact on students who looked up to these educators.

“They didn’t deserve those kids’ respect,” Ogg asserted, emphasizing the betrayal among students now questioning who to trust.

The scheme and the chief schemer

At the heart of the scandal is Vincent Grayson, a veteran teacher and head coach at Booker T. Washington High School, identified as the scheme’s ringleader.

He is joined by Nicholas Newton, the alleged impersonator, and LaShonda Roberts, the Yates assistant principal accused of recruiting participants in the fraud.

The scale of the deception is staggering. Prosecutors estimate that over 400 tests were compromised, resulting in at least 200 teachers being falsely certified, all while generating illicit profits exceeding $300,000.

Grayson reportedly made over $1 million from this scheme, charging $2,500 per certification candidate and sharing a portion with proctors.

The scheme began to unravel in 2023 when a former coach, applying for a new job, reported irregularities at a Houston testing center.

Investigators found that many who had previously failed exams were suddenly passing after traveling long distances to take the test in Houston.

As the scandal unfolds, HISD officials have placed the implicated educators on administrative leave and are working to identify all teachers involved.

Betrayal of public trust

“Any educator who engages in such conduct represents a complete betrayal of public trust,” said HISD spokesperson Alexandra Elizondo.

The ramifications of this fraud extend beyond certification issues. Ogg disclosed that at least two of the fraudulent teachers had access to minors on school campuses, raising serious concerns about safety and oversight in Houston’s educational system.

With investigators now interviewing dozens of teachers, the fallout from this scandal is just beginning. Reflecting on the legacy of Yates and Washington High Schools, Williams stresses the need for integrity in education.

“This is history. We need people to keep our history alive.”