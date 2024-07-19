Scarlett Johansson takes a stand against AI impersonation

Scarlett Johansson launched a scathing critique against OpenAI and the controversial deepfake technology that mimicked her voice for its ChatGPT system Sky. The acclaimed actress expressed her profound discomfort and anger over the incident in a captivating New York Times feature.

The saga unfolded when OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, approached Johansson last September, inviting her to lend her voice to the Sky project, a nod to her memorable performance in “Her.”

However, Johansson declined the offer for personal reasons. Months later, the release of Sky was accompanied by a cryptic tweet from Altman, simply stating “her,” which sparked a firestorm of speculation and controversy.

After Johansson’s public statement and legal action, OpenAI retracted the voice, insisting that Sky’s voice was not an imitation of Johansson’s but that of another actress. Altman apologized to Johansson and temporarily halted Sky out of respect for her concerns.

In her revealing interview, Johansson described the experience as deeply unsettling, entangled in a conversation she had actively avoided. “I was so angry,” she confessed, emphasizing her discomfort with being unwillingly thrust into the forefront of the AI debate. She expressed how the incident clashed with her core values and the potential impact on her children.

Johansson’s critique extends beyond her personal experience, delving into the broader implications of deepfake technology, which she likened to a “dark wormhole” with the potential to ruin lives. She highlighted the rapid advancement of technologies that outpace human comprehension, particularly affecting young people.

Scarlett Johansson vs. tech giants

This public battle with OpenAI is not Johansson’s first rodeo with tech giants. Three years ago, she was embroiled in a legal dispute with Disney over the release of “Black Widow,” a conflict that was eventually settled for an undisclosed sum reported to exceed $40 million.

Reflecting on her history with Disney, Johansson displayed a remarkable lack of bitterness, attributing the conflict to poor judgment and leadership. “I was incredibly disappointed, especially because I was holding out hope until, finally, my team was like, ‘You have to act,'” she shared.

As the world grapples with the ethical implications of AI and deepfake technologies, Scarlett Johansson’s courageous stand serves as a powerful reminder of the human cost behind these advancements. Her story is a gripping narrative of privacy, consent, and the quest to maintain integrity in an increasingly digital age.

