The United States representative for New York’s 3rd Congressional District, George Santos has been accused of lying about his education, work history, charitable activity and athletic prowess throughout his political career, in true psychopathic pathological fashion.

The U.S Department of Justice has charged him with 13 counts of criminal wrongdoing including fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds.

“Taken together, the allegation in the indictment charges Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself,” said U.S Attorney Breon Peace.

In an article in The Conversation, leading scholars have put forth some of their views on his pathological lying in high office.

Non-profit accounting scholar Professor Sarah Webber said that the thing that drew her attention to Santos were reports about him fabricating a charity.

“Their scams divert donations that would probably otherwise support legitimate causes that benefit society in one way or another,” said Webber.

Scholar for constitutional law, comparative constitutionalism, democracy and authoritarianism Miguel Schor explains that the worst part about the whole thing is that Santos appears to be protected by the First Amendment even though it has gotten him into trouble with the House and the New York Republicans but until the indictment Santos is still off the hook.

“The U.S Supreme Court has concluded that lies enjoy First Amendment protection, not because of their value, but because the government cannot be trusted with the power to regulate lies.”

Interestingly enough political philosopher Michael Blake said that lying to voters by politicians is not always morally wrong as politicians will tell voters what they want to hear but George Santos lies have provoked resentment and outrage which means that “voters do not accept being lied to unnecessarily – nor about matters subject to a least empirical proof or disproof.”

As for Santos, he continues to plead not guilty after being released on a $500,000 bond.

“This has been an experience for a book, or something like that. I’m going to fight my battle and clear my name,” he said.

Former federal prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers said that Santos shot himself in the foot by lying so brazenly on his resume.

“I don’t think they would have uncovered that if it weren’t for all his outrageous lying that prompted journalists to look into it,” said Rodgers.

If convicted of some of fraud and money laundering charges Santos could face a jail term of 20 years.

Photo above is from Wikipedia

