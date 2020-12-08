Home International Second US judge blocks Trump's ban

Second US judge blocks Trump’s TikTok ban

Trump's order said the order against TikTok was necessary to "protect our national "

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 17, 2020, the TikTok building, in Culver City, California, on November 17, 2020. - Prospects for popular shortform video app TikTok remained unclear on December 4, 2020, the Trump administration's latest deadline on China's ByteDance to sell the US TikTok platform. The Committee on Foreign Investment in on November 25 pushed back the deadline by seven days to resolve the issue, which centers on White House threats to ban the popular social media app, which it says could be used for Chinese espionage. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Author

Avatar
Kazi Mahmood

Date

Category

International
- Advertisement -

A second federal judge has suspended a Trump administration executive order threatening to in the .

The preliminary injunction granted late Monday by judge Carl Nichols in a district court in Washington DC comes more than a month after a similar decision in Pennsylvania.

Nichols said TikTok’s lawyers had demonstrated that the Commerce Department likely overstepped its authority by seeking to ban the popular social media app and “acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner by failing to consider obvious alternatives.”

The White House claims TikTok is a national security risk because of potential links to the Beijing through its Chinese owner ByteDance.

- Advertisement -

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 6 giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with ByteDance — effectively setting a deadline for a sale of the app to a US company.

Trump’s order said the action was necessary to “protect our national security” and claimed the personal data of TikTok users could be used by Beijing.

TikTok has repeatedly defended itself against allegations of data transfers to the Chinese , saying it stores user information on servers in and .

The latest order follows an October 30 ruling by a federal court in Pennsylvania which issued a temporary injunction blocking Trump’s ban.

- Advertisement -

After a complaint from three TikTok content creators, Judge Wendy Beetlestone ordered the US administration not to prevent other companies from providing essential services to the platform, such as online hosting.

Beetlestone had considered that the August 6 presidential decree should be suspended.

At the end of September, judge Nichols had also issued a temporary injunction stopping the US from banning downloads of the app, which he said would cause “irreparable harm” to TikTok, but he refused to rule on its total ban in the United States.

TikTok has a further fight on its hands over an August 14 executive order from Trump to force ByteDance to sell its US operations to an American buyer.

- Advertisement -

The US Treasury has repeatedly extended the deadline for the Chinese group to divest, and indicated on Friday it would continue negotiations to resolve the dispute.

TikTok has 100 million users in the United States and 700 million worldwide.

Washington is in a tense trade battle with Beijing, and Trump’s administration has stepped up warnings about China’s growing economic and military .

© Agence France-Presse

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Umno: No change in Perak Perikatan govt despite PPBM leader’s ouster as MB

KUALA LUMPUR -- In its supreme council meeting tonight, Umno decided to defend its current partnership with PAS and...
Read more
Featured News

Umno killing itself if it seeks DAP’s help to form Perak state government

COMMENTARY, Dec. 6 -- Perak Umno seems to have stepped into political quicksand as a result of the recent...
Read more
Featured News

Spotify Wrapped 2020: BTS and Bieber tops Malaysia’s most streamed artists, Siti Nurhaliza still local favourite

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 1 -- K-Pop boy band BTS dominated while Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and YG Entertainment's girl...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram