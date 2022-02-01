‘See you in court’ — By2 sues Wang Leehom’s ex-wife, Lee Jinglei, for insinuating Yumi had come between them

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The messy divorce saga of Taiwanese-American Mandopop star Wang Leehom and former wife Lee Jinglei dragged others into the fray last month, and it seems that the fights aren’t over quite yet, despite Ms Lee publicly stating that she wanted to end the drama.

Singaporean Yumi Bai, who forms the singing duo By2 with her sister Miko, said in a Jan 29 Weibo post from the By2 Studio account that she is slapping Ms Lee with a lawsuit due to the Mandopop star’s ex-wife’s allegations that Yumi had been a third party while they were married, which led to their uncoupling.

Yumi, who was said to be hospitalised last month after the rumours spread alleging she had been Wang Leehom’s mistress, had already lodged a police report on Dec 18 due to Ms Lee’s insinuations.

At that time, Ms Lee’s response to the police report was to say “Please give me the police officer’s contact details and I will provide them with evidence”.

However, according to By2 Weibo post on Jan 29, Ms Lee has presented no proof of the alleged affair to the police.

On Dec 19, Yumi also addressed the rumours in a Weibo post of her own, stating categorically that she had “never been involved” in Wang and Lee’s marriage.

She said she had met and dated Wang in 2012, the year before he married, and also sent him intimate photos as she had been “willing to do anything for love.” Yumi was only 20 at the time.

She added however that the friendship ended when she found out that Wang was getting married.

In the Jan 29 Weibo post, she said again that she and Wang had only been friends from 2012 to 2013, adding that she “was never in the way of their marriage”.

And now, By2 has “took the first difficult step in defending our rights,” in taking legal action, although the police have said that since Ms Lee is not in China, she cannot be summoned immediately.

The duo added a letter frothier lawyer that showed demands for Ms Lee to stop cyberbullying and spreading rumours about Yumi.

“It may take us hundreds of days or more to hold the rumour-mongers accountable, but we’re willing to work for it.

If, as a public figure, you do not have the courage to defend your rights, how will more victims of cyber violence deal with themselves in the future?

Next, we may have to experience obstacles that are unimaginable to everyone. But we still believe in justice, choose to hand over everything to the judiciary, and wait for a fair deal. @李丽丽Jinglei See you in court.”

