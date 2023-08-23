Millionaire fiancée exposes cheating future wife at glitzy engagement event

A millionaire banker’s speech was recorded on camera at a glamourous party in northern Italy. Massive Segre, 64 took the microphone in front of 150 high-flying guests and humiliated his bride to be. Cristina Seymandi, 47.

He accused her of having an affair behind his back. He expressly told her in front of everyone how obvious it was to him that she cared more about her lover and that he didn’t want to be a ‘cuckold’.

The mike-dropping moment was captured on camera.

Segre exposes cheating future wife

“Dear Christina, I know how much you are in love with him mentally and sexually. I know that before him you had a relationship with an industrialist acquaintance. Don’t think it pleases me to look like a cuckold in front of all of you.”

“Cristina is so good at telling her truths, that I couldn’t leave her alone to narrate the reason why I’m ending [our] life together tonight. It’s a banal story of infidelity, even premarital. I am so disappointed, I am heartbroken.”

After his speech Segre told her to go to Mykonos with her lover as the holiday was already paid for. The whole event appeared to have been orchestrated by him for revenge and after the speech he dimmed the lights and left the stage.

Guests were reportedly extremely annoyed as they felt they were being manipulated as spectators and used as part of the act of revenge.

Seymandi on her part has been suffering from shock and pain since the very public humiliation.

She spoke to local media outlets describing the incident as “psychologically violent” and “meticulously planned revenge.”

The banker also accused Seymandi of theft, saying that she had stolen $760,000 from one of his accounts. Seymandi herself is a businesswoman in her own right and has dabbled in Italian politics in the past. They have been business partners as well in the past going into joint ventures together.

