Selena Gomez falls out with kidney donor

- Advertisement -

Singer Selena Gomez melted hearts last week when she said that Taylor Swift is her only good friend in showbiz and who donated her kidney to Gomez in 2017 felt dissatisfied by her comment. Looks like not everyone feels the same way.

Actress Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to Gomez in 2017 felt dissatisfied by Gomez’s comment and reacted in a way many interpreted as shady. On Sunday (November 6), Gomez responded to that.

“Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” the 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star commented on a TikTok by a creator who summarised the drama for her followers, pointing out that Raisa was no longer following Gomez on Instagram.

Their friendship soured after Gomez’s Rolling Stone cover story went live on Thursday (November 3), a day before the singer-actress’ mental health documentary My Mind & Me premiered on Apple TV+. Gomez shared that she “never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities.”

“My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” she added.

Raisa then reportedly replied in an Instagram post, resharing Gomez’s quote about Taylor. “Interesting,” she wrote in a since-deleted comment.

Netizens pointed out that Raisa’s comment was a diss to Gomez, with whom the 32-year-old Secret Life of the American Teenager actress had been friends for years.

Gomez tweeted last year that she was “forever grateful” to Raisa for donating a kidney to her when complications with lupus resulted in the Wizards of Waverly Place alum needing a transplant.

Swift said kind words to Gomez after the release of My Mind & Me which is about Gomez’s struggles with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder over the course of six years.

- Advertisement 2-

“So proud of you @selenagomez,” she wrote about her pal on Instagram stories. “Love you forever.”

Selena Gomez under attack

Gomez’s full Rolling Stone quote was: “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities,” she said. “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? [I realized] I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was.”

The Rolling Stone piece mentioned that Raisa was among the attendees at Gomez’s 30th birthday party. Gomez and Raisa also recently appeared on Gomez’s TikTok together.

Selena Gomez and Raisa last had a public exchange about Raisa donating her kidney to Gomez in March 2021, with Gomez expressing her gratitude to Raisa, “Thank you for blessing me. I am forever grateful to you.”

In October 2017 Selena Gomez and Raisa spoke on the Today Show about Raisa donating her kidney to Gomez, whose own kidneys were shutting down due to her lupus, Gomez spoke about how hesitant she was to ask Raisa to get tested to see if she was a match.

- Advertisement 3-

“She lived with me in this interesting time where my kidneys were just done,” Selena Gomez said. “That was it. I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life. The thought of asking somebody to do that was really difficult for me. She volunteered and did it—and let alone somebody wanting to volunteer, it is incredibly difficult to find a match. The fact that she was a match, I mean, that’s unbelievable. That’s not real.”

Raisa herself said, “One day, she [Gomez] came home, and she was emotional. I hadn’t asked anything. I knew that she hadn’t been feeling well. She couldn’t open a water bottle one day. And she chucked it, and she started crying. And I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ And that’s when she told me. And she goes, ‘I don’t know what to do, the [donor wait] list is 7 to 10 years long. And it just vomited out of me. I was like, ‘Of course I’ll get tested.’”

While Gomez objected because of Raisa’s own busy career, Raisa said, “I called her assistant and said give me the information, I want to do this.”

Read More News:

Lockdowns in China mean no more iPhones?

Related Posts