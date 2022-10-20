Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber photographed together

- Advertisement -

If there is one thing both Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber share, it is that both have them have been romantically linked to Justin Bieber before.

Both ladies posed for their first photos together, four years after Hailey married Gomez’s ex, Justin Bieber.

The shots were taken less than two weeks after the model revealed details in an interview, addressing criticism of their relationship.

Photographer Tyrell Hampton took the shots of the ladies on October 15 during the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The event was organised by Rolex. Hampton uploaded the photo of Hailey and Gomez on Instagram on October 16.

Hailey called the event a “beautiful night” on Instagram and liked the photographer’s post. More than half a million netizens also liked the post.

Hampton wrote in the caption of his post, “Plot twist”. The ladies were photographed just days after Hailey addressed rumours that she stole Justin Bieber from Gomez.

Speaking on Alex Cooper’s podcast, Call Her Daddy, Hailey said,”When him and I ever started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point,” Hailey said about Justin. “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship.”

She says a lot of the hate, and the perpetuation, comes from the misperception, ‘Oh, you stole him.

She adds that all of it comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else and that’s fine. You can wish that all you want but that’s just not the case.

Hailey also said she has spoken to Gomez since her wedding to Justin and respects her “a lot,” adding, “There’s no drama, personally.”

Following the podcast’s release, Selena said in a live TikTok video that “some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen.” She urged people to be kind to each other.

“No one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Selena said, adding, “If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means—and that is: Words matter. Truly matter.”

In 2018, Hailey and Justin got hitched after a whirlwind romance and months after his breakup from longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend Gomez.

For years, many fans of the latter have criticised the married couple’s relationship and called into question its timing.

