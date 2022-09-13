Selena Gomez trends on Twitter after Emmy Awards appearance. Fans excited

- Advertisement -

Delhi, Sept. 13 — American singer, songwriter, and actor Selena Gomez arrived fashionably late at the Emmy Awards 2022.

The Lose You to Love Me singer attended the Emmys with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. They presented the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award at the Primetime Emmys held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

While the gentleman wore black tuxedos for the star-studded night, Selena turned into a literal goddess in a stunning white gown that turned many heads at the awards show. She even started trending on Twitter as her fans fell in love with her absolutely gorgeous look.

The singer wore a sleeveless all-white halter-neck gown featuring an open back with tie detail, multiple embellished diamantes, a figure-skimming silhouette, and sheer silk-satin lining. Check out the pictures and videos below. (Also Read | Emmy Awards 2022: Zendaya arrives at the Emmys in a black Valentino ball gown)

Selena Gomez added a pop of colour to her all-white gown with accessories like emerald earrings, emerald nail paint, statement rings, strapped killer high heels, and a silver clutch. Lastly, the 30-year-old singer tied her tresses in a sleek top bun, and for the glam, she chose winged black eyeliner, nude lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter.

After Selena Gomez’s appearance at the Emmys, her fans started trending the singer on social media. While netizens loved her stint with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short while presenting an award, others couldn’t get over her goddess-like look in the white open-back gown.

One user wrote, “Selena Gomez, The most elegant princess in the world.” Another tweeted, “Selena Gomez is a real-life Disney princess I’m convinced.” A fan remarked, “Tonight is all about Selena Gomez.”

Meanwhile, Only Murders in the Building, in which Selena is an executive producer, is up for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

The show received 17 Emmy nominations this year.

