Seven individuals allegedlytaking part in online sabongarrested in Pampanga

Manila, Sept. 15 — ARAYAT, Pampanga – Authorities here arrested seven individuals who were allegedly taking part in an illegal online cockfighting operation or e-sabong on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Operatives of Arayat Police caught them while engaged in e-sabong at Brgy. Telapayong, Arayat, Pampanga.

The arrested were identified as Larry Lulu, Reyner David, Reymart Quiambao, Michael Lulu, Rowel Lusung, Lester Lulu, and Berting Lulu.

E-sabong paraphernalia was confiscated including a cellular phone, 49-inch android TV, and P33,000 in different denominations.

PRO3 Regional Director PBGEN Cesar Pasiwen urged policemen to continue the operations against illegal gambling and strictly impose the full force of the law, especially online cockfighting since it is still suspended.

Charges for violation of Presidential Decree No. 1602 or Anti-illegal Gambling Law await the arrested individuals.