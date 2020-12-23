Shah Rukh Khan jumped 300 feet off a building in this action thriller!

- Advertisement -

One of Shah Rukh Khan’s most loved and popular movies is Don (franchise).

The movie just completed its 9th year in Indian cinemas and this is a great time to remind readers of Khan’s great stunt in the movie! (see video above)

Though he had a body double, he said he performed some of the stunts by himself.

He said he was initially scared to do the stunts but mentioned the actor Farhan Akhtar who helped him in performing the stunts.

Farhan had said in interviews that Khan did not show any reluctance in doing the stunts for Don 2.

Among the nerve-racking action sequences is the one in which he had to jump off a 300-feet building!

He admitted this himself in one of his earlier interviews. The actor also revealed that he was initially scared to do the stunts.

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the action thriller Don 2 featured Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Boman Irani, Om Puri, Lara Dutta and others in the lead roles.

The first instalment was released in 2006 and the second one in 2011. The movie has completed nine years of its release in Indian theatres.

He performed stunts in the movie ‘Raees’ without any safety. The picture here shows that the actor has no harness attached to the body while performing a stunt.

When asked about his stunts, Shah Rukh said, “I like doing my stunts… I feel I haven’t worked if I haven’t been doing my stunts. I am very good at jumps and somersaults. I can do a lot of stunts.”