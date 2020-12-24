Home Celebrity 's Suhana is back to the grind in New...

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is back to the grind in New York, shares post from college but disables comments

She made headlines in September for her frank post about having faced colourism

, Dec. 24 — Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, is apparently back in . Suhana had spent the majority of the year in Mumbai with her , because of the pandemic. She is a student at New York University.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a picture of her college library, wearing a deserted look. She wrote in the caption, “ was cute.” Suhana has limited comments on the post.

Suhana recently shared several pictures of herself, enjoying chilly temperatures in a brown ensemble. “You’re only getting prettier and prettier,” one person had written in the comments section of that post, which also attracted comments from her cousin Alia Chhiba and her friend, Shanaya Kapoor, expressed envy for Suhana’s ‘waistline’.

Suhana often posts pictures of her college , but the past year has been dominated by pictures from Mumbai. For a brief time, she’d accompanied her family to the UAE, where the season of the Indian Premier League took place.

She made headlines in September for her frank post about having faced colourism. “I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and , since I was 12 years old,” she’d written.

Suhana is expected to join the industry after completing her . Shah Rukh told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Suhana should learn for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry feel my kids should start tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start yet.”

