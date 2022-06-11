Shakira and FC Barcelona’s Gerard Piqué break-up

- Advertisement -

Singing sensation Shakira and her longtime FC Barcelona footballer partner Gerard Pique have split up.

The pair, whose relationship began in 2010, have two sons together, Milan, 9 and Sasha, 7.

The 45-year-old singer’s communication agency also released the following statement; ““We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Rumours continue to float around that Pique allegedly cheated with the mother of his Barcelona teammate Gavi.

Shakira’s latest song actually hints at the rift between the pair. The hit song titled Te Felicito has lyrics that were obviously mirroring what was going on in her life.

“To complete you I broke into pieces; I was warned, but I didn’t listen; I realised that yours is false; it was the drop that overflowed the glass; Don’t tell me you’re sorry, that sounds sincere, but I know you well and I know you’re lying.”

Pique’s football career at Barcelona has recently been making the news as he has suffered multiple injuries.

Despite this he made 39 appearances for the Blaugrana in 2021-22. He currently has two years to go on his contract at Camp Nou.

However, according to reports in Spain he has no intention of hanging up his boots yet and still has two years left on his deal at Camp Nou. The 35-year-old is a favourite to be the future club president.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer and the FC Barcelona player first confirmed their relationship in 2011, after meeting on the set of the superstar’s music video for the 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).

The duo have been very low-key about their relationship making the occasional red carpet appearance. Shakira would often bring their children to Pique’s games and he in turn also supported the singer’s 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Jennifer Lopez.

- Advertisement 2-

Instagram photos earlier in the year revealed a happy family life as the couple celebrated Valentine’s Day and New Year’s Eve together.

Shakira also spoke about her conscious decision not to get married on the 60 Minutes show in early 2020.

“To tell you the truth, marriage scares the shit out of me. I don’t want him to see me as the wife. I’d rather him see me as his girlfriend,” she said. “His lover, his girlfriend. It’s like a little forbidden fruit, you know? I wanna keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything’s possible depending on behavior,” she said.