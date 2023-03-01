Shakira credits her son for creating the Monotonia artwork

Shakira, the “hips don’t lie” singer recently revealed that her 8-year-old son, Sasha made the artwork for her song, Monotonia. It appears that the pop singer is still dominating headlines even after her controversial breakup with Gerard Pique.

According to Hola, Shakira also attributes the remarkable accomplishment of her collaboration with Bizzarap to her 10-year-old son, Milan. She states that he is a huge fan of the music producer and urged her to pursue the project.

She also attributes both her sons by saying, “they have good ideas and have a lot of criteria and opinions. I’m always listening to their opinions. They always have something to say.” It appears that she is a supportive parent and is happy for her kids to contribute to her current work.

Fans react to Shakira crediting her sons

Shakira’s 8 year old son is more talented than his own father and his jam thief girlfriend — Ivy (fan acc) (@taysmaroonn) February 28, 2023

The tweet posted by PopCrave garnered over 5 million views on Twitter. Fans are still angry at her ex, Gerard Pique for cheating on her. They are mentioning that Shakira’s children are more talented than the footballer and his “jam stealing” girlfriend.

Wow, so little kids can’t be artistic and surprise you 🤦‍♂️ — 𐀔ᰔ➶ (@JonathanDylla) February 28, 2023

There are some fans who are doubtful that her son did the exact artwork. The fan states that they doubt Sasha rendered the image while having a sword piercing to the heart. Accusations that her son merely added the text to the cover art are remarked by the fan.

However, others are citing that children nowadays are capable of doing such artworks. It depends on how their parents are guiding them through their creative flow. Furthermore, having a good school would also help them achieve this artistic creativity.

Is she not allowed to be proud of her kid? Some of y’all need to tone down what y’all are saying. Don’t take shit out on the kids just because you don’t like Kim. — 🐝🐝 (@bl0ndeho) February 28, 2023

Others are attacking Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West by saying that she is giving the same energy as Shakira’s sons. Many are unhappy with such a statement as children should not be linked to their parents. This is regardless if someone heavily dislikes Kim Kardashian as North has done nothing to these people.

It is nice to see celebrities encouraging their children to be involved in the creative process of their work. This also shows the faster development rate kids have nowadays with the advent of technology. Examples like this will lead more parents to encourage their children to unleash their artistic potential.

