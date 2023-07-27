Shakira horrified by rat in music video shoot

Shakira, the Colombian musician, is known for her ability to make anything look sexy, but it seems that even she has her limits, as shown in a behind-the-scenes snippet of her latest music video “Copa Vacia” with Manuel Turrizo.

The video featured a rat, which startled Shakira during a scene where she was lying down with a full mermaid tail and pink wig. Despite her attempt to get up, her costume hindered her movements.

Rat enters the scene

In the video, Shakira portrayed a mermaid in a swamp full of trash, and the rat was part of the concept. Taking the incident in good humour, she captioned her post in Spanish with a message about unexpected occurrences even for mermaids, along with a shrugging woman emoji.

The video with the rat quickly went viral after Shakira shared it with her 88 million fans on Instagram. Within 12 hours, it received over 11 million views and nearly 1 million likes.

Troubles with tax fraud accusations

While trying to build a new life in the United States for herself and her two children, Milan and Sasha, Shakira is facing legal troubles in Spain. She is now facing tax fraud accusations related to her 2018 income and wealth tax statements.

- Advertisement -

In the midst of these developments, Shakira has been making headlines for hanging out with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, leading to rumours about a potential romance following her split from ex-Barcelona star Gerard Pique.

Chemistry brewing

In other news, it has been rumoured that Shakira and Tom Cruise are potentially dating. Cruise praised Shakira for her famous hips and the Spanish singer told the actor to stop flirting with her.

The pair met at the Miami Grand Prix and was spotted chatting and posing for photos back in May. The actor was said to have presented her with flowers as well, according to Page Six.

Cruise thinks highly of Shakira, speaking well about her talent and her dedication to her family.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

Barbenheimer torn between Barbie and Oppenheimer

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts