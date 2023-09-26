Shakira says happiness is a luxury not meant for everyone

Still reeling from the breakup with footballer Gerard Pique, Shakira gave some revealing statements about her life in an interview with Billboard magazine recently.

When asked if she was happy, the 46-year-old singer said it’s a short question with a very long answer and she firmly believes that not everyone has access to happiness. Her opinion is that happiness is reserved for a select number of people and unfortunately she isn’t part of that club at this time.

The singer who received the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month sounded like she was still down in the doldrums. She was also nominated for the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards.

Shakira and destroyed family

She says no amount of awards or accolades can ever make up for the pain of a destroyed family.

“Of course, I have to keep going for my children’s sake, that’s my greatest motivation. But my biggest dream, more than collecting platinum album and Grammys was to raise my sons with their father. Overcome obstacles and grow old together. I know I’m not getting that now.”

But Shakira does admit that the emotional toll has made her throw herself into her music and her success in that area has been the silver lining in her life.

“From there, my music has also taken new flight, and I suppose that’s the way of life compensates. You subtract on one end and add on the other. It’s pure mathematics. In my ninth life, I’ll tell you what the total is.”

“Attaining success is of course complicated, but far more complex is maintaining it through time. Shakira has demonstrated in a thousand ways that she belongs to this very select group. Every time she releases a song or an album, her shadow is again gigantic,” says Sony Music Latin Iberia chairman/CEO Afo Verde, a confidante who has worked very closely with Shakira through the years.

