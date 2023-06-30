YouTuber Shallon Lester is suing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

YouTuber Shallon Lester is suing the most controversial couple on the planet — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Why Shallon Lester is suing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hinted that Lester was part of an internet hate campaign against them in their shocking six-part documentary.

Lester intends to file a lawsuit to “nail their ass” for allegedly “defaming” her in their Netflix documentary.

Lester’s YouTube video was featured in a montage where it was claimed that 83 social media accounts were responsible for 70% of the 114,000 abusive posts made against the couple.

Defamation, slander, misinformation

She later referred to the allegations as “a festival of bulls-t” in a YouTube video that was distributed to fans on Tuesday.

“Believe me when I say I’m pursuing every opportunity to nail their ass to the wall for this,” said Lester, who boasts of over 346,000 subscribers on the platform.

“It’s defamation, it’s slander, it’s a mischaracterization. And you know what else it is? Misinformation.”

The YouTuber called the Duchess of Sussex someone with “a terrible work ethic,”, especially upon hearing recent reports that the couple had parted with Spotify and lost their lucrative $20 million arrangement.

“And it seems that now Spotify has cut ties with her, everybody is coming out of the woodwork to denounce this couple’s terrible work ethic, [they’re] entitled, bizarre, self-aggrandizing attitude, and general unlikability.”

“Talentless”

The YouTuber also mentioned how Bill Simmons freshly discussed the couple and called them “f–king grifters,” adding that “even the United Talent Agency’s biggest executive said, ‘I don’t think they’re that talented.”

Lester claimed that despite appearing in Episode 5 of the documentary and being asked for her opinion, Netflix never contacted her about it. Lester truly feels that Meghan and Harry’s victim narratives contribute to their poor reputation. She criticized the couple’s belief in a global plot against them and branded them as “paranoid and self-aggrandizing.”

