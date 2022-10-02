Sharon Cuneta reveals she was barred from entering Hermes fashion house in South Korea

- Advertisement -

Megastar Sharon Cuneta revealed that she was barred from entering the Hermes fashion house during a trip to South Korea recently.

“Pumunta ako dito para bumili ng sinturon sa Hermes, ayaw akong papasukin,” said Sharon in her latest vlog entitled “Sharon in Seoul Part 3” which was uploaded on YouTube on Sept. 30.

Then later, Sharon and her companions were seen buying several items from Louis Vuitton.

The megastar could be seen sharing a light moment with some of the staff members of Louis Vuitton. She also received a bottle of champagne and flowers from the Louis Vuitton team. “I got champagne and flowers. Thank you, Louis Vuitton. Thank you.”

Following a shopping galore at Louis Vuitton, Sharon and her companions went in front of Hermes and told the guy at the door: “See, I bought everything.” Sharon showed the Korean guy the shopping bags from Louis Vuitton.

Despite the snub from Hermes store, Sharon did not take the incident seriously. Instead, she just laughed it off.

Sharon had a similar incident with television personality Oprah Winfrey, who was humiliated when she was barred from entering Hermes fashion house in 2014.

Oprah has settled her feud with Hermes.

