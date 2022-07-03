shea-butter,-aloe-vera,-olive-oil:-three-natural-ingredients-to-soothe-dry-skin

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK — If sun protection is essential when packing your suitcase for the big vacation getaway, it’s also wise to include moisturising products to combat the damaging effects of the sun. But forget cosmetics with lengthy formulas, as this year it’s all about focusing on natural ingredients with powerful nourishing properties. With shea butter, aloe vera and olive oil, you’ll be sure to have baby-soft skin when you step into fall.

In search of a more natural approach to beauty that’s less harmful to health, consumers are once again turning to the many ingredients emanating from Mother Nature’s riches. Here, it’s all about short formulas, as well as single-ingredient products, not to mention DIY cosmetics, which provide the total transparency sought by an increasingly demanding clientele. As the summer season begins, here are three natural ingredients with multiple virtues that can meet the needs of dry and dehydrated skin.

Shea butter

If you had to choose just one beauty essential for your vacation, then it should probably be shea butter. Not only does it nourish and moisturise dry skin, but it’s also an ideal ally in combating the sun’s harmful effects. It can even help prolong your tan. Make sure you get raw, unrefined shea butter to enjoy the best of its benefits.

Shea butter is a natural moisturiser that is suitable for all skin types and body parts (including hair). Rich in vitamins, including vitamin A, it deeply nourishes the skin, helps it regenerate and promotes elasticity. Indispensable all year round, shea butter is even more so in summer. Containing a natural latex, it can even prevent allergies to the sun and soothe irritated skin (itching, shaving rash, sun, insect bites) – all while prolonging your tan thanks to its many active ingredients.

Aloe vera

In the fall of 2021, a study placed aloe vera at the top of the list of most sought-after skincare ingredients in no less than 37 countries around the world. This success is mainly due to the high moisturising power of the succulent plant, making it an indispensable skin ally all summer long. Thanks to its high concentration of water, aloe vera meets the various needs of skin that’s left dry and dehydrated by the sun, the pool or seawater.

Another plus point of aloe vera is that it doesn’t leave any kind of greasy film on the skin – which can be particularly welcome in hot weather. But the plant has other virtues too, whether for acne-prone skin, irritated and sensitive skin, or mature skin. It can, indeed, have a role to play in the fight against skin aging. It’s a natural moisturiser that adapts to almost all needs and skin types.

Olive oil

A must-have in the kitchen, olive oil is already known for its many health benefits. But this store cupboard staple is also good for the skin. Here, it’s not a question of slathering yourself in olive oil on the beaches this summer, but of using natural cosmetics based on this wonder ingredient or looking out for its many solid-product forms, including traditional olive oil soap.

Particularly rich in antioxidants, olive oil is celebrated for its moisturizing and nourishing properties, as well as its anti-aging and soothing qualities, calming irritated skin or skin prone to redness. These benefits have been recognised by almost all civilizations since the Antiquity. – ETX Studio

