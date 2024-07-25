Silver-haired syndicate: Japan’s elderly arrested for underworld exploits

A silver-haired syndicate composed of three elderly Japanese, dubbed “G3S” by detectives, has become an internet sensation. Hideo Umino (88), Hidemi Matsuda (70), and Kenichi Watanabe (69) met in prison and have been accused of burglaries that have captivated the nation.

G3S: The silver-haired syndicate

The “G3S” moniker is a homophone for “grandpas” in Japanese. After their release from prison, the trio embarked on a life of crime, targeting empty houses in Sapporo, Hokkaido. Their haul? A modest 200 yen (about US$1.3) three bottles of whisky worth 10,000 yen (around US$65) in one instance, and 24 pieces of jewellery valued at one million yen (approximately US$6,400) in another.

The modus operandi involves Umino, the eldest, taking the lead in the thefts, while Matsuda serves as the getaway driver, and Watanabe, the youngest, handles the stolen goods.

Their alleged spree came to light when the owner of one of the targeted houses grew suspicious and alerted the authorities. Surveillance footage and the resale of some of the stolen items led investigators straight to the “G3S” gang.

The arrest of these silver-haired suspects has sparked a lively debate online. Social media users have been quick to comment on the gang’s division of labour and their cool code name, with one joking about the youngest member getting the “easiest job”.

Crimes committed by the elderly

But the story of the “G3S” gang is not just a quirky tale. It highlights a growing trend in Japan—the rising crime rate among the elderly. Since 1989, the proportion of crimes committed by those over 65 has surged from 2.1% to 22% in 2019. Petty theft and repeat offenders among this age group have become more common, with loneliness and poverty cited as key factors.

Japan’s ageing population, with 29.1% of its 125 million people over 65 and one in 10 aged 80 or older, adds a poignant layer to this story.

As the “G3S” gang awaits further investigation into their involvement in 10 other burglaries, their case shines a light on the challenges faced by Japan’s elderly and the unexpected ways some are coping with an ageing society.

