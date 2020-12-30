Singapore begins coronavirus vaccination campaign

Home International COVID-19 Singapore begins coronavirus campaign

Singapore began a vaccination campaign Wednesday with a receiving the first jab, making it among the first Asian nations to roll out inoculations.

The city-state, which has suffered a mild , became the first country in Asia to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine earlier this month, and its programme kicked off with healthcare workers.

Nurse Sarah Lim, 46, whose work includes screening suspected patients, was the first to be immunised, the health ministry said.

“I feel grateful and thankful for being the first to be vaccinated,” the nurse from the national centre for infectious diseases was cited as saying by the Straits Times newspaper.

More than 30 staff from the centre are receiving the first dose of the two-shot vaccine Wednesday, and will get the second next month.

After healthcare workers, the city-state will vaccinate the elderly, and then the rest of the population.

The expects to have enough for all 5.7 million people in the city by the third quarter of , with the voluntary vaccine free for all Singaporeans and long-term residents.

Other countries that have started immunisations include Britain, EU nations, and , although most Asian nations are yet to begin.

In China, where the virus emerged, at least one million people have already received jabs after vaccine candidates were approved for use, although they have so far been limited to priority groups such as state employees.

The inoculations are yet to receive official approval.

Vaccinations have been given in limited numbers in other parts of the region, including to members of Philippine President Rodrigo ’s security team, and to troops stationed in .

Singapore has recorded about 58,000 infections, mostly among low-paid living in crowded dormitories, and just 29 .

© Agence -Presse

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
