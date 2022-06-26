- Advertisement -

Single but not ready to mingle? Lonely as the heart maybe not everyone is ready to start dating or looking for the right match. People may nudge you on with the proverbial “Aren’t you tired of being single?”, but it has to be when you are ready and not before.

Most people equate being single to being miserable. Its tough to admit to anyone that you want to be single.

Many of us don’t necessarily want to be in a relationship but may feel pangs of loneliness when we see our friends out on a date and having fun. Despite pressure from society if you’re not ready then you’re just not ready.

Reasons for this vary from having a bad break up in the past, to too many work commitments or for some us knowing we are better off alone. So what do we do to otherwise occupy ourselves with that part of our lives that would normally be busy with dating and spending time with a significant other.

You could do some of the following;

Join a club, a book club to meet like-minded people may help or any other club that interests you. Pursue that hobby or take up a course that you always wanted to try. Skateboarding, scuba diving or something more tame like needlework, coloring, painting, pottery or anything that you’ve always wanted to do basically. If you want something more passive then opt for listening to podcasts. The choice of topics for podcasts these days is super wide from comedies to biographies, to book reviews and topical issues, the scope is endless. Exercise; this one is practical as all that romantic energy can be channelled into a killer workout and the bonus; a newer fitter version of you. Catch up on reading; those books that you keep picking up at the book fair, now’s your chance to catch up on your reading. Last but not least; spend time with family and friends. If you’re family isn’t your go to then call that friend you know you can definitely rely on.