Home Asia Featured News Siti Nurhaliza makes Forbes Asia's 100 Digital list after helping struggling...

Siti Nurhaliza makes Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars list after helping struggling food vendors in

"We should lend a hand to each other during this difficult time," Siti was quoted as saying

siti-nurhaliza-makes-forbes-asia’s-100-digital-stars-list-after-helping-struggling-food-vendors-in-covid-19-pandemic

Author

Malay Mail
Malay Mail

Date

Category

AsiaFeatured NewsSouth East AsiaMalaysia
- Advertisement -

PETALING JAYA, Dec. 9 — Local pop singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin earned a spot on the inaugural 100 Digital list by Asia thanks to her efforts in promoting local vendors throughout the movement control order ().

With over 7.9 million Instagram followers, the 41-year-old singer posted reviews of meals and snacks from small food vendors to keep their businesses afloat at the beginning of the pandemic.

The initiative landed Siti on the 100 Digital Stars list which recognises celebrities from the Asia-Pacific region wield powerful presences.

“Earlier this year, the singer posted food reviews of restaurants affected by Covid-19, hoping to boost their among her eight million Instagram followers.

- Advertisement -

“In July, she released her 18th solo album ManifestaSITI 2020 and continues to run her successful halal-certified beauty brand SimplySiti, launched in 2009,” wrote Forbes Asia.

Siti continues to do food reviews on her Instagram Story to this day and keeps them available for viewing through a highlight album on her Instagram profile.

She told Berita Harian in May that she does the reviews free-of-charge and is always glad to hear how her shoutouts have helped vendors get by during these tough times.

“I am just a mediator and I do what I can to help out.

- Advertisement -

“I feel happy when I receive messages from vendors who said they were overwhelmed with orders (after I gave them a shoutout).

“We should lend a hand to each other during this difficult time,” Siti was quoted as saying.

Another Malaysian who appeared alongside Siti on the 100 Digital Stars list was entrepreneur and TV presenter .

Forbes Asia wrote that the 31-year-old gained a largely positive response online in October after she decided to don the purdah, a long veil that covers a Muslim woman’s entire face except for her eyes.

- Advertisement -

Other notable figures on the list include stars , Indonesian singer Agnez Mo, Australian actress Margot Robbie, and Thai singer .For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comCopyright 2017 Online

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes

India, Dec. 6 -- Sufficient quantities of antibodies and T cell response are able to stop macaques from being...
Read more
Featured News

Trump allies take Pennsylvania vote complaint to US Supreme Court

Washington, United States | AFP | Friday 12/4/2020 Allies of President sought an emergency order Thursday from the...
Read more
Featured News

TikTok keeps ticking in US as deadline for asset sale passes

by Glenn CHAPMAN TikTok continued serving up short videos in the US despite missing a Trump administration deadline to come...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram