Six died in Pfizer late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial

Two people who received the experimental vaccine had died during the trial and four others who died were on a placebo.

Six people died in ’s late-stage trial of the vaccine, but the raises no new safety issues or questions about the vaccine.

Two people who received the experimental vaccine had died during the trial and four others who died were on a placebo.

The revelation was made by the and Drug Administration just after Britain became the first country in the to roll out the vaccine.

But the are said to raise no new safety issues or questions about the vaccine’s effectiveness because all represented events that occurred in the general population at a similar rate, the FDA concluded.

The by Pfizer and BioNTech was 95 per cent effective in preventing .

“All deaths represent events that occur in the general population of the age groups where they occurred, at a similar rate,” a report says.

The report says data shows the vaccine is just 52 percent effective after the first dose but the rate of success is higher after a second dose.

Nevetheless, The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca’s long-awaited analysis results for their coronavirus vaccine confirms to be safe and highly effective in preventing Covid-19.

The Independent UK says trial data published in The Lancet has reaffirmed that the jab is 90 per cent efficacious if administered at a half dose and then at a full dose, or 62 per cent effective if administered in two full doses.

The newspaper says this is the first time large-scale trial results for any coronavirus vaccine is reported.

