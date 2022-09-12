Snow White remake and Lion King prequel confirmed for 2024

- Advertisement -

Fairy tales are made of this, Disney announced that it will have a Snow White remake and a Lion King prequel both of which will be released in 2024.

The announcement was made at the annual D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Centre in California. In a series of tweets, Disney revealed that the Lion King prequel will be called Mufasa: The Lion King and will be directed by Barry Jenkins.

The story will be featured in flashback format with Rafiki, Timon and Pumbaa talking about the past and speaking about Mufasa’s rise from lion cub to becoming one of the greatest kings of the Pride Lands.

Also in the pipeline is a Snow White remake with The Hunger Games prequel actress Rachel Ziegler and Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot. The duo will star as Snow White and her evil stepmother The Queen respectively. The film will be directed by Marc Webb and will have brand new songs.

“Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale,” said Webb.

Webb is best known for his work as writer/director in 500 Days of Summer, for Snow White there is speculation that Greta Gerwig of Little Women fame will write the screenplay.

The story will likely be inspired by the original 1937 version which is actually far darker with the Queen attempting to murder Snow White several times.

Snow White has always been a big deal for Disney as it was their first full-length movie and animated feature film ever. The character itself stretches back to 1812 and the animated movie debuted in 1937.

So far, no release dates have been revealed for either of them, other than the fact that they are expected to make their debut in 2024.

Read More Stories:

- Advertisement 2-

Farmer chops off his tongue to appease goddess