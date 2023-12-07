Celebrity Entertainment USA

Sofia Vergara granted temporary restraining order against alleged stalker

ByLydia Koh

December 7, 2023
Actress Sofia Vergara and her son, Manolo, have obtained a temporary restraining order against an individual Vergara claims has been persistently stalking them.

Vergara, 51, claimed in legal filings obtained by TMZ that the individual, Gregory Brown, is a mentally disturbed stalker with a mistaken belief in a personal connection to her and her family, including her 32-year-old son.

Vergara asserts that Brown’s behavior, characterized as aggressive and harassing, has caused her fear for her safety and emotional distress. She points to Brown’s consistent pursuit despite an earlier arrest for trespassing and vandalism at her residence.

Notably, he allegedly accessed her gated community by hiking through hills in the summer, and Vergara received a concerning letter from Brown in November, indicating he would soon see and hear from her, ending with an unsettling sign-off as “Gangsta.”

Refrained from contacting Vergara and son

The actress also expresses worry due to Brown’s reported criminal history involving aggressive offenses, heightening her concerns for safety.

As a result, both Vergara and her son have been granted a temporary restraining order by a judge, mandating Brown to maintain a 100-yard distance and refrain from contacting them.

Manolo is Vergara’s son from her previous marriage to Joe Gonzalez. Following their divorce, Vergara married Joe Manganiello, but they recently announced their separation and subsequent divorce after seven years of marriage, without having children together.

Celebrating Thanksgiving

Sofia Vergara, known for her role in “Modern Family,” has been a judge on “America’s Got Talent” since 2020. Her recent Thanksgiving celebration was spent with her 65-year-old neighbor,Anastasia Soare, known as the ‘Eyebrow Queen’ and the founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Vergara shared photos on Instagram from the gathering, dressed in a dark brown outfit, thanking her neighbor for the Thanksgiving celebration.

